Monday, 22 August 2022

Teen charged after assault at St Clair party

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A teenager has been charged over an assault in St Clair at the weekend which left another young person with head injuries.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to reports of a serious assault at a party in Ings Ave about 1.25am on Sunday.

    When they arrived they found a person with head injuries that required medical attention, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    A 16-year-old male was located nearby and was charged with injuring with intent.

    It was unknown if the alleged assailant was known to police or the victim.

    It was also unclear what sparked the incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

