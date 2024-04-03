Teen passenger trapped in car after fleeing Mosgiel disorder

An 18-year-old had to be freed from a car after an alleged teenage drink-driver crashed into a culvert in Mosgiel early this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident unfolded after police were called to a disorder incident in Mosgiel at 12.15am.

When officers arrived they tried to stop two cars that were leaving the address but one sped off.

With police following, the car crashed into a culvert in School Rd South and rolled on its side.

The 16-year-old driver got out and attempted to run but the 18-year-old passenger was trapped inside.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to pull the passenger out and he was transported to hospital.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 491mcg and would appear in youth court today charged with failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving causing injury and drink driving.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said responded to the crash with two ambulances.

He said two patients were assessed at the scene and one transported to Dunedin Hospital in a minor condition.

The other vehicle was stopped in Braeside, Kinmont Park with two 17-year-olds in it.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 671mcg and had his license suspended for 28 days and the car was impounded for six months.

Snr Sgt Bond said CCTV footage at the Z petrol pump station in Mosgiel revealed that the passenger had been driving beforehand.

The passenger recorded a breath alcohol level of 573mcg.

Both of them would be followed up by Youth Aid.

