Teen unscathed after being hit by car

A teenager who ran into heavy traffic in north Dunedin had a lucky escape when he was struck by a moving car, police say.

Police were called to Opoho Rd at 4.40pm yesterday after reports of a 13-year-old boy being struck by a vehicle.

The teenager had dashed out into the road, between moving vehicles, when the street was heavy with traffic, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

A 20-year-old driver did not have time to react and hit the boy as he was running.

The accident was witnessed by the teenager's parents, Snr Sgt Bond said.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz