Teenager nabbed after twice fleeing police

A Dunedin teenager has been arrested at home after allegedly fleeing from police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 17-year-old was found at his Mosgiel address after he took off at speed when he was pulled over on Coalstage Rd at about 5.15pm.

The driver had fled the police about a week before on July 12 as well.

When his vehicle was spotted in Main Rd, Fairfield police pursued and attempted to pull him over on Coalstage Rd.

However, he fled and was seen in Mosgiel later that evening, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police found the vehicle was registered to an owner who lived at a Mosgiel address.

He was arrested and charged with failing to stop.

He was bailed and due to appear in court on Thursday.