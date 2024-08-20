Teens thrown from Dunedin ute crash 'lucky to be alive'

The ute crashed in Wharf St early this morning. Photo: Supplied

Four teenagers are "lucky to be alive" after being thrown from the back of a ute which slammed into a power pole in Dunedin early this morning.

The male teens had been travelling in the tray of the ute, which belonged to the parents of the 17-year-old female driver.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers on patrol in South Dunedin tried to stop a Holden ute filled with teenagers driving in Portsmouth Dr at 3.15am this morning.

The driver took off and a short time late, police found the vehicle crashed into the Wharf St overbridge.

All six occupants had left the scene and police dogs were used to track them.

‘‘There were four males in the rear of the tray [at the time of the crash]. Surprisingly, they aren’t seriously injured,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘The ute was seriously damaged and it’s taken out a light pole on Wharf St. The occupants are lucky to be alive.’’

He said it was likely the four boys, one aged 15, two 16 and one 17, were all thrown from the ute when the collision occurred.

Two of the boys were taken to Dunedin hospital with minor injuries.

The ute was filled with tools and metal objects and belonged to the parent of the 17-year-old girl who was driving.

When police tried to get her to undergo breath testing procedures, she refused, and refused to provide a blood sample.

She was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence, failing to stop to ascertain injury and refusing an officers request for bloods.

Further charges were likely and she would appear in Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Two of the boys in the ute tray were arrested, the 17-year-old was arrested for fleeing a crash in Melvern St two weeks ago and the 16-year-old was taken into custody under section 48 of the Oranga Tamariki act as he refused to be taken home.

A fifth passenger, a 15-year-old girl riding inside the ute, was take home.

