SUBSCRIBERDunedin‘The arsonist’s girlfriend had run off with an electrician’: Colourful tales, tragedy and loss as brigade marks 150 yearsCelebrating the Port Chalmers Fire Brigade's 150th anniversary are the current batch of volunteer firefighters (top, from left) JK Burnett, Jon Visser, Caroline Hall, Sam Sam Mitchel-Gin (fromt, from left) Mark McIver, Ant O’Neill, Will Hall, Cory White, Mitchell Porter-Thomas, Adam Smith and chief fire officer Stephen Hill in an original 1976 firefighting uniform. Photo: Stephen JaquieryLaine PriestleyReporterFriday, October 2, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO