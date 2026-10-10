As a tribute to the late country music icon Dolly Parton, Dunedin’s Bangers & Brews co-producers Arlie McCormick and Harriet Moir will present a special pub sing-along this weekend.

A selection of Dolly Parton’s many hit songs will be on the playlist for the Bangers & Brews “Dolly Parton Tribute Edition”, to be held this Saturday, October 10, at No.8 Distillery, 90 Bond St.

Dunedin comedian and entertainer Harriet Moir will be there to warm up the crowd, before singer-educator Arlie McCormick takes over to mould the group into a mighty choir.

McCormick is a skilled performer, voice specialist, award-winning actress and a lecturer in contemporary voice at the University of Otago.

Dunedin audiences may have seen her performing with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra in their “ABBA” concert in 2024 and their “Divas” concert in 2025.

Together, Moir and McCormick have been leading Banger & Brews pub sing-along nights since June, 2025, in bars and at large gatherings as part of Dunedin Fringe Festival and the NZ Masters Games.

“Pub sing-along sessions are a fantastic way to lift your mood and release endorphins.

“The act of singing is scientifically proven to be a mood enhancer,” Moir said.

“You don’t need to be a ‘good’ singer, you just need to want to sing, we will take care of the rest.”

Dressing up for Saturday’s Dolly Party theme is encouraged but not compulsory.

Doors open at 6pm and the singing starts at 7pm.

Tickets available via www.trybooking.com

— Allied Media