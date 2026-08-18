If the offer of free recording time and production expertise in a high-spec studio sounds too good to be true, think again.

South Link Productions are supporting each Monday edition of OAR FM’s weekday OARsome Morning Show, to spread the news that solo artists, bands, ethnic communities and arts groups are welcome to make use of recording facilities, at no cost.

In 2021, the South Link Education Trust b ought the Melville St property that was previously the facility of Natural History New Zealand.

Keen to preserve the three existing sound studios and editing facilities for community use, they opened South Link Productions in early 2024.

Speaking on a recent edition of the morning show, South Link studio manager and audio engineer Nick Roughan said that while he had been busy working with local rock bands and school groups, he believed the output from the studio should also reflect the cultural diversity of the community.

“We’re reaching out to people who didn’t think there was a place for their music.

“I hope to see all different kinds of World music here. It’s for everybody in the community.”

Inquiries about free recording and production opportunities at South Link Productions can be emailed to studio@sletproductions.co.nz.

The OARsome Morning Show is broadcast weekdays from 7am to 9am on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Interviews are podcasts from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes and podcasts can be found at oar.org.nz