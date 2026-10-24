Classic Kiwi entertainment delivered a welcome cash injection for an ageing church building.

The East Taieri Presbyterian Church hosted an It’s in the Bag fundraiser on Saturday to help reach a $4 million target for its restoration project.

The evening raised around $10,000 towards the overhaul of the Category 2-listed landmark, designed by Dunedin architect Robert Lawson and opened in 1870.

The renovations include a new slate roof, upgraded facilities and a reoriented layout.

Repairs to stained-glass windows, some of which are cracked and bowed, are also planned.

East Taieri fundraising committee member Chris Jones said about 300 people attended the event.

“It was an awesome night,” Mrs Jones said.

She thanked everyone who took part for their generosity and support.

Visit etchurch.co.nz if you are interested in contributing to the fundraising.