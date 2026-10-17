Five weeks of hard work came to fruition on Sunday with the official opening of the McNaughton Performing Arts Studio.

The event was attended by hundreds of Dunedin people, eager for a look at the rehearsal, writing, and workshop spaces of the building, at 9 Shore St, Andersons Bay.

The site was bought a couple of months ago by Dunedin theatre-maker and educator Cindy Diver with the aim of keeping the creative fires burning bright in the city.

Along with its many active spaces, the vibrant studio also boasts a self-tape and recording studio, available for hire, for actors preparing auditions for roles.

It is named the McNaughton Performing Arts Studio, in honour of Diver’s late husband Craig McNaughton and his father Rod, whose family trust enabled Ms Diver’s dream to become a reality.

An art work by Dunedin artist Manu Berry, which had belonged to Craig McNaughton graces the foyer.

The studio is a family affair, with Ms Diver’s children Mackenzie and Harrison Diver taking an active role.

Ms Diver said getting the studio ready for opening in just five weeks had been a major project, and she was immensely grateful for the support of the local community in getting the work done.

Among those deserving of a shout-out were TAK Flooring Solutions, Salmac Insulation, John’s Home Fix, mural artist Aroha Novak, and Signworld.

Some of the hundreds of people who turned out for the official opening of the McNaughton Performing Arts Studio on Sunday. Photo: Brenda Harwood

"And thank you also to my amazing community of friends and colleagues who helped out moving, cleaning, building stages, sorting the library and helping make cuppas,” she said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz