If using a flamingo and a hedgehog to play croquet is your only experience of the sport, perhaps it is time to try the real game, which thankfully does not harm any creatures.

Local croquet clubs are keen to encourage everyone to try the sport memorably featured in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

Dunedin has four croquet clubs happy to help new members discover how enjoyable the game is.

Punga Croquet Club captain Anthony Ritchie became involved in the sport about 35 years ago.

“My wife bought us a croquet set once for Christmas for our young children,’’ Prof Ritchie said.

“We enjoyed the game and then we stumbled on this club here, the Punga Croquet Club down in Roslyn.”

Club members welcomed the new players and gave them free lessons.

“The people were very friendly, you know, and that’s the thing about croquet clubs.’’

The Punga Croquet Club is developing a half-size green to encourage families including children from ages 9 up to play.

The aim is to hit balls through a sequence of hoops while stopping the opposition from doing the same.

“You can hit your opponents away, and miles away if you wish,’’ Prof Ritchie said.

“There’s a surprising amount of strategy involved, even in the simplest version of the game.”

“Croquet is the sort of sport where you really do have to use your brain,’’ he said.

“It really exercises the strategic aspect in that you try and anticipate what your opponent is going to do.

People wanting to try the sport can attend club days across the city.

Newcomers only need to wear flat shoes.

All four clubs provide equipment and lessons to help beginners learn the rules.

Clubs also offer social twilight sessions in the summer months so working people can play in the early evening.