Colourful costumes and traditional treats will be part of a cultural festival returning next weekend.

Dunedin’s Indian community is preparing to celebrate Indian Independence Day on Saturday, August 15.

Hosted by the Dunedin Indian Association, the free public gathering will include an expanded schedule of entertainment this year.

President and event organising committee member Dr Rohit Jain said the afternoon was designed to bring diverse groups together.

“More than just a date on the calendar, the annual celebration is a joyous reunion for the local diaspora and an invitation to the wider Otago community to immerse themselves in Indian culture,” Dr Jain said.

The festivities will begin with solemn tradition during an official flag-hoisting ceremony.

Attendees will gather at the venue to sing the Indian national anthem alongside several patriotic songs.

Dr Jain said passing history and heritage on to the next generation remained a primary focus.

“In one of the day’s most anticipated highlights, local children will take the stage in a patriotic fancy dress showcase, dressed as iconic Indian freedom fighters and historical figures.”

The costume parade offered a playful yet meaningful way for young Kiwi-Indians to connect with their roots and share their culture with friends, Dr Jain said.

Expressive traditional and regional dance performances will take place on the main stage as well as vocal and instrumental brackets featuring performers of all ages from across the city.

Food stalls will feature a rich array of authentic street fare and classic Indian sweet treats prepared by local vendors.

Families can enjoy face painting, interactive games, dance, music and community information stalls.

The event is supported by the High Commission of India, the Otago Community Trust and several local business partners.

Indian Independence Day — Grand Patriotic Event

Saturday, August 15

1pm-4pm

The Taieri Bowling Club, 12 Wickliffe St, Mosgiel

Free public event, all welcome