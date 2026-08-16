The Dunedin Concerto Competition Charitable Trust has announced the appointment of three distinguished New Zealand musicians to the adjudication panel for next year’s competition.

Joining the panel are New Zealand String Quartet founding violists Gillian Ansell MNZM, NZ Symphony Orchestra principal flute Bridget Douglas, and University of Auckland head of piano Stephen De Pledge.

Competition chair Pieter du Plessis said, in a statement, all three performers were highly respected with experience spanning international concert stages, leading orchestras and tertiary music institutions.

“Their careers reflect a lifelong commitment to musical excellence and to inspiring and mentoring the next generation of musicians,” he said.

University of Auckland head of piano Stephen de Pledge will join the adjudicator's panel for the 2027 Dunedin Concerto Competition. Photo: Supplied

Mr du Plessis said the calibre of the adjudicators continued the competition’s commitment to providing young musicians with the highest standard of artistic assessment.

“Beyond selecting the finalists and prize winners, their experience and constructive feedback will provide an invaluable learning opportunity for every competitor,” he said.

NZ String Quartet violist Gillian Ansell will join the adjudicator's panel for the 2027 Dunedin Concerto Competition. Photo: Latitude Creative

Since its inaugural competition in 2021, the Dunedin Concerto Competition has established itself as one of the South Island’s leading opportunities for emerging classical musicians. The preliminary rounds of the 2027 competition will run from March 5-7, 2027, at Marama Hall.

Three finalists will be selected to perform with a combined Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and Dunedin Youth Orchestra ensemble in the Finalists’ Concert, to be held on May 1 at Dunedin Town Hall. The concert will be conducted by James Judd.

Competitors will vie for more than $22,000 in prizes, and the opportunity to perform with a combined orchestra before a live audience.

The Dunedin Concerto Competition is supported by the HTowers Charitable Trust and the Bill and Clare Hodgson Bequest.

Applications for the 2027 competition will be open from September 2 to December 2.

For more information, email info@dunedinconcerto.com or visit www.dunedinconcerto.com

— Allied Media