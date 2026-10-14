An emerging art project space in Kaikorai Valley will host a music, film and discussion event this weekend in support of the fragile ecosystem of Denniston Plateau.

Located in a large hall adjacent to the Ellie Park playing fields in Kaikorai Valley, the Bloom space will host the Dance 4 Denniston! event this Saturday, October 17, from 2pm-10pm.

Event co-organiser Abby Fleur said Dance 4 Denniston! would include live music from Paul Allen, David Napper and Fleur herself, followed by DJs for a “sunset boogie”.

Representatives of Forest & Bird will be on hand to discuss the Denniston Plateau ecosystem and there will be a screening of the documentary A Line in the Sandstone.

Fleur said general election enrolment papers would be available and the event would include selected market stalls and a food truck.

The Dance 4 Denniston! event is a fundraiser for Climate Liberation Aotearoa.

“The event is also a celebration of 2026 at Bloom — come and explore the space and help us celebrate all the mahi of this year,” she said.

Fleur said the Bloom Dunedin space was also hosting regular Craft Night events, offering people a chance to bring along their own craft project to work on, or take part in collaborative art pieces.

“These Craft Night events are a chance to put down your devices, turn off your brain and enjoy some company, or just do your own thing,” she said.

All ages are welcome to Craft Nights, and entry is free, with koha appreciated.

The Craft Nights are supported by Ara Toi Ōtepoti (DCC), Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust and Bloom Dunedin.

More details are available on Facebook.

Tickets for the Dance 4 Denniston! event, are available at the door at 1 Hermond St, Kaikorai Valley, or online via humanitix. Spaces limited, so bookings recommended.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz