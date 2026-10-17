The science and stories of dementia and brain health will be explored by experts in a special evening of discovery hosted by Alzheimers Otago.

Created as part of Alzheimers Otago’s 40th anniversary celebrations this year, the “7 Minutes to Change Your Mind” event will be held on Wednesday, October 28, at the Otago Polytechnic Hub.

Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean said the event would feature seven talks of seven minutes each — short, sharp discussions of Alzheimer’s disease and brain health.

“The speakers will share powerful stories and the latest insights into dementia, from lived experience and caregiving, to early detection and the power of nutrition, exercise, mental stimulation and connection,” Ms McLean said.

The expert speakers would include Prof Yoram Barak, Pro Cliff Abraham, Assoc Prof Mei Peng, Dr Kate Thomas, Dr Ashleigh Barret-Young, John Hammer and Adrienne Henderson.

“We are very excited to be bringing this fascinating evening of talks to the community — it is going to be a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about Alzheimer’s,” she said.

“Our speakers are volunteering their time and expertise to support Alzheimers Otago and to help our community understand dementia and to think about some things differently,” she said.

“And it is a wonderful way for us to put the icing on the cake of our 40th anniversary celebrations.”

Organised in conjunction with Otago Polytechnic and the University of Otago, the “7 Minutes to Change Your Mind” evening will also be a fundraiser for the work of Alzheimers Otago.

As the busy preparations for the evening, and work on establishing an array of new programmes, comes to an end, Alzheimers Otago will soon farewell social work intern Neve Journeaux, a University of Otago third year student.

“We have been very lucky to have Neve with us for her 19-week placement. Her work on establishing community partnerships has been invaluable,” Ms McLean said.

Among them is a new partnership with the University School of Physiotherapy to establish “Balance Wise” weekly exercise classes.

The sessions, which are aimed at people with mild to moderate dementia, provide supported group exercise classes, tailored to each person’s needs.

“The idea is to help people with dementia improve their movement, balance and fitness, while also having fun with others,” Ms McLean said.

The 40th anniversary year has been a busy one for Alzheimers Otago, with new initiative under way, while mobile teams continue working with hundreds of people with dementia and their families across Otago. Support groups also remain popular.

“Our staff are dealing with an array of increasingly complex cases requiring high needs support,” Ms McLean said.

“Our work is all about finding creative ways to raise the voices of people with dementia in our communities.”

For more information, visit alzheimersotago.org.nz

Alzheimers Otago presents “7 Minutes to Change Your Mind”, seven talks of seven minutes — Wednesday, October 28, 6pm-8pm, The Hub Otago Polytechnic, 95 Forth St. Tickets via humanitix.com

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz