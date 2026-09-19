Families facing childhood cancer are under increasing financial pressure as the cost of living crisis adds another layer of stress to an already devastating experience.

The Child Cancer Foundation has reported significant increases in families’ need for financial support over the past year.

The charity is the only one of its kind providing personalised, one-to-one support to every child with cancer and their whānau in New Zealand – and the amount the foundation spends on this care has risen sharply as household budgets come under pressure.

Family support spending increased 56% over the past year, while spending on bills support more than doubled, increasing 107%. Funeral expenses increased 100%, food support 52% and fuel support 49%.

At the same time, the foundation needs to raise $6.5 million every year to continue its services and receives no direct government funding.

Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs said financial hardship could arrive quickly when a child was diagnosed with cancer.

“When your child has cancer, everything else stops. But the bills don't stop,” she said.

“Families may suddenly have a parent who needs to give up work to care for their sick child, extra travel costs, on top of all the ordinary household expenses still coming in.

"It's a huge financial and emotional burden at a time when families are already dealing with the unimaginable.”

An average of three families a week in New Zealand now receive the devastating news their child has cancer.

Child Cancer Foundation has responded by changing the way it provides financial support.

Rather than waiting for families to ask for help, as so many feel unable to do until they have reached breaking point, families are given a list of possible support options upfront, with up to $1000 available for immediate practical needs.

Ms Briggs said the approach was designed to remove some of the stigma and whakamā (embarrassment) around asking for financial help.

“Families shouldn't have to reach breaking point before they feel able to ask for help,” she says.

A new Extreme Financial Hardship Fund was also established in December 2025 to provide urgent, targeted assistance when families are facing a critical financial crisis.

In its first six months, the fund provided more than $20,000 in support, helping with needs such as rates, urgent car repairs and other essential costs.

“Sometimes there is a very real gap between a family falling into financial hardship and other systems being able to respond,” Ms Briggs said.

“That's where we can step in. If there's an urgent bill that a family simply cannot afford while they're focused on keeping their child alive and getting them through treatment, we can provide some immediate relief.”

While Wig Wednesday has become known for its colourful wigs and crazy hair, Ms Briggs says the fundraiser has a serious purpose behind the fun.

“Wig Wednesday is about fun, yes, but it is also about finding fun in the face of incredible hardship. Every dollar raised helps us provide vital practical and emotional support to families facing childhood cancer,” she said.

Wig Wednesday was held yesterday, September 16, but donations and fundraising continue throughout September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

To support families facing childhood cancer, donate any amount through wigwednesday.org.nz or text WIG to 3457 to donate $3.