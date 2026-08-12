Ōtepoti Dunedin environmental activist collective Climate Liberation Aotearoa will focus on Aramoana as it supports the Greenpeace National Day of Action this Saturday.

The nationwide day of protest is in response to the government’s Conservation Amendment Bill — part of fast-track applications that proposes major changes to New Zealand’s conservation law, focusing on economic growth, planning rules and commercial use.

A Climate Liberation Aotearoa Ōtepoti spokesperson said the group would host a free, family-friendly community event this Saturday, August 15, from noon, at Aramoana Domain, 40 Moana St.

Visitors will learn about the wildlife of the Aramoana salt marsh, walk along the boardwalk and enjoy the peaceful surroundings, and enjoy refreshments.

There will also be a talk by activist Marian Poole, who will discuss her experience as part of the 1980’s campaign to save Aramoana’s wetlands from becoming the site of an aluminium smelter.

There will be a photo opportunity, as part of the national day of action.

All welcome, no dogs.

— Allied Media