GARDEN EVENTS

October 3: The West Harbour Garden Trail and Spring Flower Show, 10am-4pm. See Sawyer’s Bay Garden Club’s Facebook page for details.

October 5: Heritage Roses Otago working bee, 9am-noon, Northern Cemetery, Lovelock Ave. Bring weeding and pruning gear, plus solid footwear. Morning tea provided. Any help welcome.

October 7: Otago Rose Society meeting, with speaker Gillian Vine on “Tresco Abbey Garden, Isles of Scilly, England”, 7.30pm, St Peter’s hall, Hillside Rd. All welcome. Inquiries, email otagorosesociety@gmail.com

October 18: Heritage Roses Otago annual meeting, with speaker Clare Haig, of Nelson, on “Growing living heirlooms”, 2pm at Hope’s Bowls Stadium, Tahuna Rd. Bring a plate to share for afternoon tea. All welcome.