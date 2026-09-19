Let the Good Times Roll

Spring is here — time to get out and enjoy it!

There’s something special about spring in Dunedin — longer days, warmer sunshine and gardens bursting into colour.

So why stay home when there’s so much to see and enjoy?

Let the Good Times Roll provides friendly companion driving throughout Dunedin, Mosgiel, the Taieri and surrounding areas, helping you get out and about when driving yourself is no longer an option.

Fancy a day visiting beautiful gardens and admiring the spring flowers?

How about coffee with a friend, lunch somewhere lovely, a spot of shopping, the movies, or simply getting out for some fresh air and a change of scenery?

You don’t need to rely on family, friends or neighbours for every outing.

Bring a friend with you if you like and enjoy your day without feeling guilty about asking someone for a lift.

We offer door-to-door support and can stay with you when needed, helping with mobility and shopping along the way.

Wheelchair available on request.

Total Mobility cards accepted.

Spring is too beautiful to miss — let’s get out and enjoy it!