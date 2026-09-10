Dunedin musicians are joining forces to resurrect the popular Great Sunday Shindig event, with the aim of making local music accessible to all.

The free show will be held on Sunday, October 11, from 1pm-5pm, at South Dunedin Community Hall, 253 King Edward St.

Supported by Dunedin City Council, The Great Sunday Shindig will be an accessible and inclusive event for people with disabilities and the wider Ōtepoti Dunedin community.

One of the organisers, Steve Marshall, said in a statement local accessible music gigs could be few and far between, due to late hours and/or inaccessible venues.

“So we thought why not hold The Great Sunday Shindig after seven long years, and bring back the joy of having a boogie and seeing your friends on a Sunday afternoon,” he said.

The show on October 11 will feature Ōtepoti bands the Whirling Eddys, Cap’n Spoonbill & The Hoiho, Mads Harrop, Michael Morris, and The Sonic Boom.

The show will also feature performances by GASP! Dance Collective and Jamie-Lee Taucher performing Lazy Sunday.

The Great Sunday Shindig will be open to people of all ages and alcohol free.

The event will have an open-door policy — people can pop in or stay for the entire show.

To help raise funds to support The Great Sunday Shindig, a quiz night will be held next Thursday, September 17, from 7pm at The Kensington Tavern. Teams can have up to six people, at a cost of $5 per person.

A fundraising sausage sizzle will also be held on Sunday, October 4, at Bunnings Warehouse, Dunedin.

— Allied Media