Gathering at the planting of a kōwhai tree are Lions Club of Green Island former presidents (from left) Chris May, Ken Schumacher, Ian Rutherford, Trevor Roberts and Marj Latta.

Mr Schumacher said the tree was given to the club by past district governor Jules Ellis in 2022, following a long-held tradition.

After four years being nurtured in his backyard, the tree has been planted at the Green Island Memorial Garden in memory of past members who have died.

Current president Mervyn Tikey was unable to attend.

Established in 1971, the club remains active in Green Island, Fairfield and Brighton, supporting youth and community events.

Members raise funds through catering, fertiliser sales and other activities.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the group could email sec.gilions@gmail.com, Mr Schumacher said. Photo: Supplied