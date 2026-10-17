A collective of six Dunedin artists, some connected through evening art classes, will showcase their work in a joint exhibition next week.

Titled “Gathering Light”, the exhibition will be held from next Tuesday to Sunday, October 20-25, at Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St.

The exhibiting artists are Barbara Macdonald, Shelley Porter, Linda Kent-Lindsay, Wayne Fleet, Raimo Kuparinen, and Dawn McFarlane.

Macdonald works mainly in acrylics, and her work focuses on the Otago landscape, flora and fauna, as well as domestic themes.

McFarlane’s work celebrates spring at Dunedin Botanic Gardens through the medium of cyanotype printing. Her photographs are printed using UV then hand toned.

Fleet’s photography highlights a passion for southern landscapes and the uniqueness of each morning in unpopulated stillness.

Local artist Linda Kent-Lindsay. Photo: Supplied

Kent-Lindsay recently discovered dry brush techniques for acrylics, which inspired a series of cloudscape paintings alongside her passion for landscapes and flora.

Local artist Raimo Kuparinen. Photo: Supplied

Kuparinen’s main medium has been soft pastels since 2008, with some made in multilayered glass panels to create a 3D effect. Other works are in acrylic or pastel using boxed construction with mirrors and LED lighting.

Porter is a contemporary abstract artist currently working with acrylics and pastel, combining vibrant colour and shape.

The Gathering Light exhibition is open from 10am-4pm daily, with a chance to meet the artists.

— Allied Media