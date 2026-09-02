Dunedin residents are asked to “get wiggy” this month to support children with cancer.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the public is invited to take part in Wig Wednesday on September 16.

Participants can wear a wig, create a wild hairstyle or shave their heads to stand in solidarity with children undergoing treatment.

Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs said Wig Wednesday might look like a bit of fun on the surface, but every dollar raised helped the charity to provide practical and emotional support to families facing childhood cancer.

More than three families a week in New Zealand learn their child has the disease.

The foundation receives no government funding and relies on donations to connect newly diagnosed families with a support coordinator.

People can register to fundraise or give at wigwednesday.org.nz or text WIG to 3457 to donate $3.