The Dunedin Night Shelter is experiencing high levels of demand from people needing a safe space to rest and regroup.

Night shelter manager David McKenzie said staff were finding that those coming for help were experiencing much more complex and difficult situations.

“It can be challenging for us to find ways to provide the support people need, while helping them to work through those issues,” he said.

Some instances of poor behaviour recently had also had an impact, resulting in a tightening of the rules — especially around alcohol and drugs.

“We have to ensure that everyone who comes here for help is safe, so that means we must be very careful,” he said.

Mr McKenzie said the winter had been quieter than usual, with agencies such as the MSD housing team, Catholic Social Services and others working effectively to support people experiencing homelessness.

“That was a positive for people in need of that support, although the overall picture remains challenging,” Mr McKenzie said.

“There are still people living in awful situations or losing their accommodation suddenly.

“And that is something we do well — providing a space for people to regroup and hopefully get their lives back on track.”

The Dunedin Night Shelter was among the local agencies which mobilised recently to support the 15 people displaced after the Melville Hall fire.

“All the local agencies were brilliant after that incident — it was good to see people get into housing and to have some health stuff addressed as well,” he said.

Mr McKenzie said the overall picture of homelessness and housing insecurity was changing in Dunedin.

“When I started this role five years ago, there were a lot of boarding houses people could be referred to,” he said.

“Now people need a phone and a computer to get into a place, which can be difficult for those struggling with housing.”

The Dunedin Night Shelter was also seeing more older people, men and women, seeking support.

“Usually there are contributing factors, such as a loss of a partner, which can really tip them up.”

The night shelter was also seeking to support some people who were in need of major surgery, but who needed stable accommodation for recovery.

Dunedin Night Shelter Trust board member Jenny Turnbull said, after undergoing extensive renovations and safety upgrades, the Dunedin Night Shelter has been back in its main building and operating fully for two years.

The night shelter had received strong support from local businesses and community groups with the refurbishment, and on an ongoing basis.

“SuperGrans do a regular cook-up for us on a Monday, Grace Church cook for us, left-over food is dropped off from events, Quality Bakers donate bread, hunters give us venison, and more,” Ms Turnbull said.

“This wonderful support helps make it easier for us to do our work and support people.”

The on-site “Josie’s Garage” storage space was packed with donated food, clothing and bedding, which was shared with other organisations depending on the need in the community.

The Dunedin Night Shelter is gearing up for its annual street appeal on November 6 and 7, and is looking for volunteers to help with the collection.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to sign up through the Dunedin Night Shelter Facebook page.

In addition, the Dunedin Night Shelter AGM is planned for November 19.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz