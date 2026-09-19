Hot Yoga Dunedin member Kate Ferguson shares her journey with hot yoga.

After a nasty ankle break during volleyball, I had years of pain and wasn’t able to play sports, or even go on walks.

I decided to try hot yoga and I truly didn’t know how transformative and life-changing that decision was.

After my first session, I felt so much physical and emotional relief from finally being able to move my body again. Since then, the studio has become my second home.

Being in an environment with such kind and knowledgeable teachers meant I could exercise in a way that suited my body, and made me completely fall in love with yoga.

The teachers recognised my injury and always offered variations when I needed them, which made me feel supported and safe throughout my practice.

After my second ankle reconstruction last year, getting back into the studio was a huge part of my recovery.

Consistent practice, especially 26&2, helped me strengthen, build up my balance and actually see my progress.

The poses are the same, but you change daily.

Hot yoga has become my passion, my recovery, and my happy place. I’m beyond grateful to find this community, I can’t imagine my life without it!

• Get started with the Hot Yoga Dunedin Intro Pass — $49 for unlimited studio classes over 14 consecutive days. Visit www.hotyogadunedin.com