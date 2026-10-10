Five musicians from five countries will present a concert spanning two centuries of music this Friday in Dunedin.

In their “Global Odyssey” concert this Friday from 12.30pm at Hanover Hall, international chamber music ensemble Cane & Horsehair will perform music for oboe and strings from the Netherlands, Austria and England.

Cane & Horsehair comprises Bede Hanley (oboe), Wilma Smith and James

Armstrong (violins), Caroline Henbest (viola) and Ashley Brown (cello), along with with musicians from Australia and New Zealand.

Friday’s concert will feature Mozart’s Quartet in F Major for Oboe and Strings, Arnold Bax’s Quintet for Oboe and String Quartet, with a string quartet by Henriette Hilda Bosman inbetween.

— Allied Media