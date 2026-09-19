Health 2000 Sunray

It is a new era for Health 2000 Sunray, which has been a fixture in the city centre for close to 40 years.

It is now under the direction of husband-and-wife team Lisette and Kyle Scholten, who are committed to continuing its legacy of serving the community and helping people achieve optimal wellbeing.

We consider Health 2000 Sunray to be Dunedin’s premier health store, offering a comprehensive range of supplements and natural health products.

We have a qualified team of specialists comprising naturopaths, nutritionists, herbalists and an aromatherapist providing a knowledge-based service to help customers find the right products.

As well as a herbal dispensary, there is a wide range of vitamins and minerals, aromatherapy and homeopathy products.

Shoppers can also explore a bulk food section featuring herbs, spices, nuts and a range of other healthy food options.

Staff are equipped to assist customers with sports nutrition, immune system support, men’s and women’s health, children’s health and mental wellbeing.

Store manager and co-owner Lisette is a practising naturopath, nutritionist and medical herbalist bringing extensive professional experience to the locally owned and operated store.

Customers can have their blood pressure checked in the store and live blood analysis services will be offered in the near future.

Ultimately the goal was to help customers ‘‘live their best life, naturally’’, Mrs Scholten said.

Visit Health 2000 Sunray at the Centre City Mall in Great King St.