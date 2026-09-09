Celebrating in style are (from left) Priyanka Majumdar, Raven Singh, Divya Sivadas and Deepshikha Rathore.

Song and dance came together as many gathered to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna at the recent Shri Krishna Janmashtami festival last Friday.

Dunedin Indian Association president Dr Rohit Jain said the evening was filled with spiritual devotion, cultural displays and community bonding.

Highlights of the event included traditional Kirtan chanting, Abhishekam prayer and a cultural showcase featuring performances by Ragalayam-Mini School of Indian Classical Music, Naatya School of Indian Dance and MāyāDharā International School of Dance, alongside solo singing, individual dancing and group acts.

Children added a wonderful touch to the festivities by dressing up in traditional attire representing various avatars of Lord Krishna, Dr Jain said.

“The committee extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended and helped make the event a success.” Photo: Martyn Buyck