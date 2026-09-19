Skulls, specimens and street art will provide a creative spark for local schoolchildren.

The West Harbour Arts Charitable Trust has named Bruce Mahalski, founder of the Dunedin Museum of Natural Mystery, as its 2026 artist-in-residence.

A trust spokesperson said in a statement Mahalski was celebrated for his eye-catching painted murals, insightful comic strips and intricate bone sculptures.

“We are confident that Bruce’s exciting idea for this year’s residency will catch all of the kids’ imaginations about who they could be and may produce some surprising insights into each of their personalities,” the spokesperson said.

Many of his creations can be seen alongside a curious collection of skulls and specimens at his museum.

His prominent street art is also dotted across Dunedin, often showcasing animals and the natural world.

During the first week of the residency, Mahalski will work with children from Pioneers Koputai early childhood centre and Port Chalmers Kindergarten as well as Ravensbourne and Pūrākaunui schools.

He will visit Port Chalmers School the following week.

Children aged under 5 will collectively spend about one or two hours under his guidance, while primary school-aged pupils will have a chance to be guided by Mahalski across about four hours of sessions.

A public celebration featuring the completed artworks will be hosted at Port Chalmers School on Sunday, December 6 between 1pm and 3pm.

— Allied Media