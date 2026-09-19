At 10 years old, Christchurch girl Indi Wealleans has never had a haircut — but the long hair flowing down her back represents much more than a childhood preference.

It is a reminder of what she has survived.

Indi has beaten cancer twice and is now in her fourth year of remission after receiving the all-clear from her latest MRI and scans just weeks ago.

Her long hair is particularly significant because she lost it twice during treatment.

“I'd spent three years growing it back. I was really sad to lose it again,” Indi said. Now she laughs about having had to grow it back twice.

Indi was just 2 when she was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in 2019.

After falling out of bed and hurting her neck, an initial X-ray appeared normal, but Indi’s mum, Aneke, pushed for further investigation.

An MRI revealed a tumour wrapped around her spinal cord and the major arteries supplying her brain with oxygen.

She was flown to Starship in Auckland and underwent emergency surgery. The doctors gave her a 50% chance of survival.

Nine months of chemotherapy followed, and she had 164 nights in hospital.

Three years later, after welcoming baby sister Ivy and believing cancer was behind them, Indi developed back pain. Her mother recognised something was wrong immediately.

Indi faced another year of intensive chemotherapy, 28 rounds of radiation and maintenance treatment. She lost her hair again.

The physical effects of treatment continue to impact her today, including damage to her

developing teeth and the likelihood of major spinal fusion surgery in the next few years.

“People think once treatment finishes everything goes back to normal, but childhood cancer stays with your family forever,” Aneke says.

“Child Cancer Foundation keeps walking beside you long after the chemo stops.”

Child Cancer Foundation supported the family throughout Indi's treatment and beyond, with family support co-ordinator Gabi providing practical and emotional support, Beads of Courage, counselling, and family activities with their local Whānau Connect group, the charity’s support network for families impacted by childhood cancer.

“Child Cancer Foundation doesn't wait for you to ask for help. They just show up,” Aneke said.

“They become your constant in a situation where everything else feels uncertain.”

That support is one of the reasons Wig Wednesday matters to Indi and her family.

Indi's school, St Francis of Assisi Catholic School, took part in the fundraiser, with students dressing in wigs and wacky hairdos.

The school raised more than $1200 in 2025.

“For children going through chemotherapy, losing their hair is one of the hardest parts because it's something everyone can see,” Indi said.

“If wearing a wig for one day helps another family receive the support we did, it's absolutely worth it.”

Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs said every fundraiser helped provide the practical and emotional support families needed.

“Wig Wednesday is our fun and out-there fundraising event thousands of Kiwis get behind, and every wig helps spread awareness and fund support for a child and family facing one of the most difficult experiences imaginable,” she said.

Wig Wednesday was held yesterday, September 16, but donations and fundraising

continue throughout September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

To support families facing childhood cancer, donate any amount through wigwednesday.org.nz or text WIG to 3457 to donate $3.