For Henry Hill School, in Napier, a day of crazy hair is also a chance to remember children who have been part of its school community and faced childhood cancer.

The school got an early start on Wig Wednesday this year, holding its Wacky Wednesday fundraiser on September 2 to raise money for Child Cancer Foundation during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Among the children remembered by the school was Tyler Gray, who died from cancer just three weeks before his 12th birthday in September, 2024.

Tyler's younger sister Sadie, 7, is still a pupil at Henry Hill, keeping a close connection between the family and the school.

Tyler was diagnosed with osteosarcoma bone cancer in September, 2021. Doctors also found tiny secondary cancer nodules in his lungs, some no bigger than grains of salt.

His mum, Kelly Hill, remembers the family travelling from their home in Onekawa, Napier, to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland during the COVID-19 lockdown for his treatment.

Tyler underwent chemotherapy, surgery to amputate his leg and further chemotherapy. He eventually had 14 months in remission, but the cancer in his lungs returned.

“None of us knew what we were doing,” Kelly says.

“You don't know what questions to ask, you don't know what help is available and you definitely don't know how to navigate it.”

In June, 2024, doctors told the family Tyler's cancer was incurable.

He was given about nine months to live, but he only lived another three. He died on September 6, 2024, just shy of his 12th birthday.

This Father’s Day was the two-year anniversary of his death; he would have been only a few weeks away from turning 14.

“He was always happy. It took a lot for Tyler to tell us he was in pain,” Kelly says.

“People didn't always know he was sick because he always had that smile on his face.”

For Kelly, the support of Child Cancer Foundation and organisations like Ronald McDonald House, helped the family navigate not just Tyler's treatment, but the practical and emotional impact of having a child with cancer.

“Having the family support co-ordinators there helped us so much. We could talk to them, ask questions and just have someone who understood what we were going through.”

The foundation provided petrol vouchers, practical support and grief counselling, which Kelly says made a significant difference, particularly as the family travelled repeatedly between Napier and Auckland.

“Those petrol vouchers made such a difference. And they were there for us as a family too, including helping us navigate our relationship as a couple and the grief that came afterwards.”

Tyler's experience has also inspired Kelly to study to become a hospital play specialist.

“He is my motivation,” she said.

“I want to be able to give other children some of what Tyler experienced.”

Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs said schools played an important role in helping children and families feel supported.

“Childhood cancer affects an entire family and an entire community,” she said.

“When a school comes together to support a child and their whānau, that support can mean so much.”

For Henry Hill, the Wacky Wednesday fundraiser was both a celebration and a tribute.

“It's really special that the school still remembers Tyler, and that Sadie is still there,” Kelly said.

“Tyler will always be part of that school and part of our family.”

Wig Wednesday was held on September 16, but donations and fundraising continue throughout September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

To support families facing childhood cancer, donate any amount through wigwednesday.org.nz or text WIG to 3457 to donate $3.