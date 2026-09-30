The fun and games continue in this month’s OpenArts Inc “Now That’s Different” exhibition, featuring imaginative works by local artists.

This year’s annual showcase, presented by the Otago Peninsula Artists’ group (OpenArts Inc), has the theme “storm in a teacup”.

The exhibition is open to the public October 1-11, 10am-4pm every day, at Macandrew Bay Hall.

OpenArts Inc chairman Roger Weston said artists taking part in the exhibition were invited to create at least one work on the theme, as a way of sparking the imagination.

Artist Sophie Morgan's piece 'Going with the Flow' (embroidery on cotton). Photo: Supplied

"We want the artists to interpret the title as they see fit — to share what the idea of a ‘storm in a teacup’ conjures in their minds,” Weston said.

The other aspect of the “Now That’s Different” exhibition is that artists are encouraged to try something new, such as a medium they have not tried before, or a new subject.

"The aim of these exhibitions is to inspire the artists to expand their repertoire, to experiment and develop, to be bold and adventurous.”

'Teacup Turmoil' by Larissa Jones. Photo: Supplied

Weston said, the OpenArts Inc “Now That’s Different “ exhibitions had grown and become popular both with local artists and with the public over the last five years.

"So much so, that it now rivals our ‘Almost an Island’ exhibitions,” he said.

This month’s exhibition was the largest yet, with more than 160 works on show, along with a youth section and displays by schools.

About 1500 people are expected to visit the exhibition over the 11 days.

Weston said the exhibition was supported by six local businesses, whose representatives would choose their favourite work and give a prize to that artist.