A Mesmerising Voyage

TAHI Ōtepoti 2026

Saturday, 6pm

Te Whare o Rukutia

Review by Sam Henderson

Abel Revéret promised his audience a journey, and the young Dunedin performer delivers a raw, intense and technically accomplished show.

A Mesmerising Voyage spans the globe, encompassing cultural heritage from Europe, Asia and Africa, as well as New Zealand and the Pacific.

Along the way, Revéret communicates myth and mystery, romance and legend, through expressive movement.

Drawing on tragic tales of love and loss, messages from the gods and rhythms of the earth, he builds a narrative of transformation that transfixes the crowd.

Revéret blends traditional choreography with contemporary dance to shape a distinctive understanding of his past and present.

These ancient forms are not museum pieces in his assured performance.

Each dance is updated to mirror his lived experience, building on the past to explore the present.

A thunderous rhythmic passage, in which his feet answer the drum beat for beat, draws one of several bursts of applause between routines.

He brings warmth and humour too, moving beyond a simple recreation of historic steps to offer a poignant, personal vision.

A Mesmerising Voyage is a striking showcase of physicality and drama from a gifted local artist.

Further shows:

Sunday, October 18, 4pm.