Thirteen young Otago competitors are gearing up to showcase their skills at a major South Island sports festival.

The group will join a contingent of more than 80 young people with physical impairments heading to Christchurch for the third edition of the Halberg Games South on October 3 and 4.

Five entrants from Southland will also attend the multi-sport event, which caters to youth aged 8 to 21.

Participants will take part in a diverse programme of 14 different sports over the course of the weekend.

They can choose to compete in athletics, swimming, boccia, football, cricket, netball, hockey, golf, powerchair football, wheelchair basketball, badminton, goalball, hungerball and functional adaptive movement.

In a statement, Halberg Foundation event lead Rebecca Gillett said opportunities to participate in sport could be limited by accessibility, equipment and location for youth with physical impairments.

“Halberg Games South helps remove some of those barriers by creating a dedicated environment where athletes can compete, try new sports, build confidence and connect with other young people who share their experiences,” Gillett said.

The Christchurch gathering is held every two years to give South Island competitors a chance to experience the joy and excitement of the national Halberg Games closer to home.

The national iteration takes place annually in Auckland and was founded from Sir Murray Halberg’s belief that disabled youth should have the opportunity to participate in sport and recreation.

Halberg Foundation chief executive Tom Smith said the regional festival reflected the organisation’s ongoing commitment to ensuring young people had access to the physical and social benefits of recreation without needing to travel to the North Island. — Allied Media