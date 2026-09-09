Culture and connection rang out as about 9000 tamariki from 40 schools took part in the 33rd annual Otago Polyfest.

The cultural festival provides a stage for tamariki and rangatahi to celebrate their heritage, allowing young people to express their identity through toi ihiihi, the arts.

The gathering fosters language, leadership, culture and intergenerational wellbeing.

The event continues on Thursday and Friday at the Breeze Arena, concluding with a closing ceremony at about 3pm.

Allied Media photographer Stephen Jaquiery captured some of the action.