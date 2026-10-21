Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa

Saturday, October 24

Southern Hoiho will take on Tauranga Whai at the Edgar Centre on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The local women's basketball team defeated Mainland Pouākai 82-75 in Christchurch last Saturday.

That result extended Hoiho's winning streak to four games and moved them into sole possession of first place on the competition ladder.

Having defeated Tauranga Whai 67-59 in Tauranga earlier this month, Hoiho will be looking to repeat that winning streak this Saturday.

A Rapid League curtain-raiser will take place at 6.30pm.

Visit southernhoiho.com for tickets.

Collectors of all kinds will be spoiled for choice on Sunday at HobbyCon. Photo: Supplied

HobbyCon Dunedin

Sunday, October 25

HobbyCon Dunedin will take place at the Edgar Centre on Sunday from 11am to 6pm.

Already a popular event in cities across New Zealand, this is the first time it is taking place in Dunedin.

Presented by Hobby Lords, the convention will feature more than 150 vendor tables for collectors of trading cards and tabletop games.

From sports to pop culture, anime to retro games, the event will be a mecca for a wide range of hobbyists.

Tickets are available at hobbycon.co.nz, with door sales if not sold out.

The Dunedin Botanic Garden band rotunda, in the lower garden. Photo: Brenda Harwood

GO Dunedin — “Bloom” Spring Garden Tours and Family Picnic Day

October 24, 25 and 26

The “Bloom” garden festival is in full swing over Labour Weekend, with garden-lovers out and about visiting private and public Open Gardens across Otago, Dunedin and Oamaru.

Garden tours are self-planned and are being held this Saturday and Sunday, October 24-25.

The GO Dunedin Family Picnic Day will be held on Monday, October 26, from 10am-2pm, at Dunedin Botanic Garden band rotunda. The free family event will include children’s entertainment, stalls and garden activities.

Visit go-dunedin.nz for details and bookings.

Dunedin performer Sophie Whibley as cheeky Columbia in Taieri Musical's upcoming production of Richard O'Brien's cult musical The Rocky Horror Show. Photo: Supplied

Taieri Musical presents The Rocky Horror Show

October 29 — November 7, Mayfair Theatre

The cult phenomenon that has thrilled, shocked and delighted audiences around the world for more than 50 years is back!

Created by an all-local cast, creative team, and crew, is filled with unforgettable characters, cheeky humour and iconic songs, in a spoof of classic science fiction. So come on Dunedin, let’s do the time warp again!

For information and bookings, visit taierimusical.org.nz