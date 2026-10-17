TAHI Ōtepoti

Running until Sunday, October 18

The TAHI Ōtepoti festival of solo performance features seven shows over four days, many created by local artists, staged in the hear of the city.

Presented under the umbrella of Dunedin Arts Festival, the TAHI Ōtepoti shows include comedy, dance and theatre, with topics ranging from identity to connection, getting older, love and loss.

Full programme and tickets via dunedinartistfestival.co.nz/shows

Red Boxing Gloves isolated on white background

Punch with Purpose

Saturday, October 17

Back for the seventh time, Punch With Purpose returns to Dunedin Town Hall this Saturday, from 6pm for a night of explosive boxing action.

Presented by Ōtepoti Boxing Club, the event features boxing match-ups of corporate and professional boxers, raising funds for local charities.

Tickets available via ticketek.co.nz

Information on solar panels will be among a broad range of electricity and energy saving-related topics up for discussion during the Electrify Dunedin event, to be held this Saturday, October 17, at the Otago Polytechnic Hub. Photo: Getty Images

Electrify Dunedin

Saturday, October 17

Householders will learn about practical ways to save money on power and petrol bills, as well as reducing emissions, at the Electrify Dunedin Expo 2026.

The public event will featuring speakers, a panel with live Q&A and local exhibitors showcasing electric vehicles, heat pumps, solar systems, electric appliances and more.

Electrify Dunedin — 9.30am-4pm, The Hub, Otago Polytechnic. Free entry.

Relive the heyday of The Beatles with 'Beatlemania on Tour!', on at the Regent Theatre this Friday, October 16. Photo: Supplied

Beatlemania On Tour

Friday, October 16

Relive the heyday of The Beatles with “Beatlemania On Tour!”, featuring many of the band’s top pop and rock hit songs — from Hey Jude to Here Comes the Sun.

The songs are brought to life with authentic costumes, replica instruments and top-notch live performance.

Regent Theatre, October 16, 7.30pm. Tickets via regenttheatre.co.nz