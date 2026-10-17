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TAHI Ōtepoti
Running until Sunday, October 18
The TAHI Ōtepoti festival of solo performance features seven shows over four days, many created by local artists, staged in the hear of the city.
Presented under the umbrella of Dunedin Arts Festival, the TAHI Ōtepoti shows include comedy, dance and theatre, with topics ranging from identity to connection, getting older, love and loss.
Full programme and tickets via dunedinartistfestival.co.nz/shows
Punch with Purpose
Saturday, October 17
Back for the seventh time, Punch With Purpose returns to Dunedin Town Hall this Saturday, from 6pm for a night of explosive boxing action.
Presented by Ōtepoti Boxing Club, the event features boxing match-ups of corporate and professional boxers, raising funds for local charities.
Tickets available via ticketek.co.nz
Electrify Dunedin
Saturday, October 17
Householders will learn about practical ways to save money on power and petrol bills, as well as reducing emissions, at the Electrify Dunedin Expo 2026.
The public event will featuring speakers, a panel with live Q&A and local exhibitors showcasing electric vehicles, heat pumps, solar systems, electric appliances and more.
Electrify Dunedin — 9.30am-4pm, The Hub, Otago Polytechnic. Free entry.
Beatlemania On Tour
Friday, October 16
Relive the heyday of The Beatles with “Beatlemania On Tour!”, featuring many of the band’s top pop and rock hit songs — from Hey Jude to Here Comes the Sun.
The songs are brought to life with authentic costumes, replica instruments and top-notch live performance.
Regent Theatre, October 16, 7.30pm. Tickets via regenttheatre.co.nz