Dunedin poets will unite to share uplifting words during challenging times this month.

Optimism and resilience are the focus as prominent writers share verse under the theme Tūmanako: Words of Hope.

The New Zealand Society of Authors Otago Southland branch is preparing to host its annual National Poetry Day celebration at the Athenaeum Library in the Octagon on Friday, August 28, from 7pm to 9pm.

NZ Society of Authors Otago Southland branch chairwoman Wendy Parkins said a great lineup of poets would explore the possibilities for hope in challenging times.

Southern authors taking part in the event include Fiona Farrell, David Eggleton, Sue Wootton, Emma Neale, Louise Wallace, Megan Kitching, Victor Billot, Susan Wardell, Rakibul Hasan Khan and Claire Beynon.

Claire Barton and Feby Idrus will perform live music, and refreshments will be provided for attendees.

National Poetry Day is presented in collaboration with the NZSA and Ōtepoti — He Puna Auaha (Dunedin Unesco City of Literature).

Leading up to the main celebration, young writers will be recognised at the Ōtepoti Youth Poetry Competition prizegiving.

The event will be held on Friday, August 21, from 4pm at the Dunningham Suite on the fourth floor of the Dunedin City Library.

It will showcase readings by competition place-getters alongside musical performances by Dunedin Youth Orchestra cellists Aidan Blaikie and Sam Moore.

Awards will be presented by competition judges David Eggleton, Susan Wardell and Samantha Montgomerie.

The youth contest is backed by several sponsors, including Moore Markhams, Otago University Press, Auckland University Press, The Warehouse, Woolworths NZ, Dunedin Unesco City of Literature and Dunedin Public Libraries.