A third tower crane is about to join the central Dunedin skyline.

As construction on the new Dunedin hospital inpatient building continues, the mast of a third tower crane has started to appear.

Minister of Health Simeon Brown said last month the erection of the three cranes marked a major milestone in the project.

It signalled construction was transitioning from foundation works to the main vertical construction phase.

“These cranes will play a critical role over the next two and a-half years, lifting the heavy structural steel and major building components needed to construct the hospital,” Mr Brown said.

“Their arrival is a clear sign that this project is advancing as planned and that momentum is continuing to build.”

Construction of the inpatient building is expected to support approximately 900 fulltime equivalent jobs across the life cycle of delivery, not exceeding 500 at any one time. — Allied Media