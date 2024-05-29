Thirsty shoplifter drinks the evidence

An alleged alcohol shoplifter drank too fast for officers to confiscate his stolen cider and beer, police said.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called by Woolworths at 4.45pm after a man stole two bottles of cider and a case of beer from their Andersons Bay branch.

The 29-year-old man had also allegedly stolen alcohol the day before from the Woolworths Central City store.

Police found the man in the Octagon shortly after the call but he was only in possession of some of the alcohol by then, Sgt Lee said.

He was charged with three charges of theft and wilful trespass.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

