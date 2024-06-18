Tight fit as squeeze goes on parking

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

With inner city parking at a premium did the driver of this red Nissan show unusual skill to nab a spot in Dunedin's High St?

According to a local resident, the front and rear cars were already in place when the driver of the red Nissan Latio managed to park, without touching the other two cars.

The tricky manoeuvre yesterday left barely two centimetres of clear air between the vehicles.

An alternative, possibly more plausible theory, is that the Nissan was parked in by one of the other cars and the driver returned to find themselves trapped.