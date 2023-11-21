Tossing out the old

REPORT: TIM SCOTT / PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A contractor moves material from the roof of the former Rogano restaurant as demolition continues in Princes St yesterday afternoon.

A Totara Dunedin Properties spokesman said the street’s facades were being lowered via hand, pushing the remainder of the unstable first level walls back into the site.

Cherry pickers were required on site yesterday for workers to reach in behind the facade to disconnect some roofing steel.

The next stage of the project was the removal of the building at 11 Stafford St to allow demolition machinery access to the rear of the Princes St site.

Some materials containing asbestos were already removed from the Stafford St site last week.

This allowed for the roof removal in preparation for demolition.

Demolition is expected to be completed on December 6, the spokesman said.