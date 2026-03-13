The new track at Mt Cargill is ready for walkers and runners in today’s 3 Peaks Mountain Race. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Organisers of the 3 Peaks Mountain Race are thrilled a new section of track at Mt Cargill has been completed in time for tomorrow’s annual trail running event.

There were concerns the track would not be completed by telecommunications company Kordia, who had blocked the previous track by erecting fences around the transmission tower.

Race director Lydia Pattillo said trail running had grown in popularity over the past few years, so she was delighted the track could be used for the 43-year-old event.

Ms Pattilo said the race was not for the faint hearted — the course ran through native bush and traversed several creeks, climbing three peaks in North Dunedin — but adventure-seekers were up for the challenge.

"[It’s] very steep, rocky, trees, mud, very outdoorsy terrain.

"It’ll be hard, that’s what it will be."

The three peaks in question were Flagstaff (668m), Swampy Summit (739m) and Mt Cargill (676m).

Up to 150 experienced runners will tackle an intensive 56km course, with an extra mountain to climb and river to cross, in the 3 Peaks Plus 1 race.

Most will be taking on the classic 26km course, climbing the three peaks starting in Woodhaugh St, North Dunedin.

Others will be running or walking the 11km Race the Summit event through meadows and forestry with a 4km descent on the way to the finish line.

Entries for the event have closed.

gemma.sinclair@odt.co.nz