Traffic backs up, person 'does runner' after crash

A person was found hiding in a bush after they crashed a vehicle in Dunedin this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to a crash on the Southern Motorway near Burnside, at 8.37pm.

‘‘When [emergency services] got there, one occupant of the vehicle was hiding in the bushes.

‘‘It seemed like the accident has occurred and the occupants have done a runner,’’ he said.

One person at the scene had minor injuries and no one was trapped in the vehicle.

Appliances from Lookout Point, Roslyn and Mosgiel attended.

A police spokeswoman said they also attended and confirmed the vehicle had crashed into a barrier.

No one was in the vehicle when police arrived and a driver and passenger were located a short distance from the crash.

A Dunedin taxi driver heading back to the city from the airport said traffic was backed up and had come to a standstill due to the crash.

He had been waiting over half an hour.

‘‘We are near the front and you can see [traffic] snaking way, way back — it is creating major issues.’’

There was no word on any charges arising from the incident.