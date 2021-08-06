Friday, 6 August 2021

Traffic backs up, person 'does runner' after crash

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A person was found hiding in a bush after they crashed a vehicle in Dunedin this evening.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to a crash on the Southern Motorway near Burnside, at 8.37pm.

    ‘‘When [emergency services] got there, one occupant of the vehicle was hiding in the bushes.

    ‘‘It seemed like the accident has occurred and the occupants have done a runner,’’ he said.

    One person at the scene had minor injuries and no one was trapped in the vehicle.

    Appliances from Lookout Point, Roslyn and Mosgiel attended.

    A police spokeswoman said they also attended and confirmed the vehicle had crashed into a barrier.

    No one was in the vehicle when police arrived and a driver and passenger were located a short distance from the crash.

    A Dunedin taxi driver heading back to the city from the airport said traffic was backed up and had come to a standstill due to the crash.

    He had been waiting over half an hour.

    ‘‘We are near the front and you can see [traffic] snaking way, way back — it is creating major issues.’’

    There was no word on any charges arising from the incident.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter