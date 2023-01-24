Traffic truck crash on Southern Motorway

Emergency services are dealing with a crash involving a traffic management truck on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

The crash happened on the stretch of road between Lookout Point and the Green Island off-ramp on State Highway 1, halfway down the hill, about 7.30am.

An ODT videographer at the scene said the truck had lost its load.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no reports of injuries.

The Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency said SH1 is closed to southbound traffic from the South Rd off-ramp.

Motorists should expect some delays and use an alternative route.

Traffic was being diverted.