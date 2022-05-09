Monday, 9 May 2022

Trio rescued from lift at Moana Pool

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Firefighters were called to rescue three people who got stuck in a lift at Moana Pool on Saturday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews attended the incident, which they were notified about at 1.25pm.

    The crews liaised with the lift company and assisted to gain access to the lift.

    The three people were rescued about 1.50pm and the scene was left in the hands of facility managers.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter