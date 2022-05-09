Trio rescued from lift at Moana Pool

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters were called to rescue three people who got stuck in a lift at Moana Pool on Saturday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews attended the incident, which they were notified about at 1.25pm.
The crews liaised with the lift company and assisted to gain access to the lift.
The three people were rescued about 1.50pm and the scene was left in the hands of facility managers.