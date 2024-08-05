Trolleyed: Drink-driver crunches cars at supermarket

Photo: Supplied

A Dunedin man allegedly six times the legal alcohol limit crashed into four parked cars at a Dunedin supermarket.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the New World Gardens carpark at 7.10pm on Saturday after a man, seemingly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into numerous parked cars.

The 37-year-old man was allegedly drunk when he pulled into the carpark.

He put his vehicle into reverse, lost control and slammed into two parked cars, before putting his vehicle into drive, shooting forward and crashing into two more parked cars.

Only one of the parked cars was occupied and there were no injuries reported, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When police arrived, the man underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1443mcg — almost six times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man was charged with drink-driving and dangerous driving, and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

