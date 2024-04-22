Truck takes flight through Octagon

Robbie Burns had a narrow escape on Saturday after an out-of-control truck careened past the Octagon’s historic statue and crashed through the covered walkway below.

Police said yesterday inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing, including whether there were any mechanical issues with the vehicle.

Police did not comment further on the initial theory the crash might have followed a medical incident.

The truck left a trail of woodchips and a damaged walkway canopy, and provided a startling sight for much of Saturday.

By the evening, the chips had been cleared, the truck towed away and traffic was running normally through the Octagon again.

Firefighters assess the situation after a truck crashed in the Octagon, Dunedin, on Saturday morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

What remained at the site was a fenced-off section of footpath, because the structure providing cover for pedestrians had evidently taken quite a hit.

There was also damage to fencing and at least one plane tree.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash about 7.30am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters from the Dunedin and Willowbank stations were sent to the scene.

The firefighters and ambulance services helped one person still in the truck to get out, she said.

The Octagon’s damaged covered walkway pictured yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Pioneer Energy truck, with a load of woodchips, appeared to have been travelling down Stuart St before missing the turn into the Octagon, narrowly skirting the statue of Robbie Burns that was unveiled in 1887.

It then continued off the raised area around the statue and across the grassed area, before hitting the covered walkway and a tree.

Dunedin City Council staff and contractors were at the site on Saturday morning and the initial focus was on making the area safe, a council spokesman said.

"Structural and tree health assessments will follow once it is safe to do so", he said.

"Our thoughts are also with the driver and injured party."

Curious onlookers survey the scene. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

About noon on Saturday, there were still contractors in the Octagon sweeping up woodchips with shovels.

An excavator was also being used in the cleanup.

The scene attracted curious observers throughout the weekend.

The truck was towed away about 1.45pm and the road through the Octagon reopened about 4.30pm.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz