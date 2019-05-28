Truck trailer crashes; witnesses sought

Dunedin police make inquiries at the scene of an accident involving a logging truck at Maia yesterday morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police are appealing for witnesses after a logging truck trailer rolled in Dunedin.

The police commercial vehicle safety team is investigating after the rear end of two trailers tipped over on State Highway 88, near Maia, about 8.30am, bringing down power lines.

The JG Henderson and Son logging truck was heading to Port Chalmers at the time.

A company spokeswoman said the driver was forced to move left by an oncoming car, in an area she said was known among truck drivers as dangerous.

''He moved over for his own safety,'' the spokeswoman said.

When he did so, his rear trailer went over the lip of the tarmac on the grass and gravel verge, then tipped over, she said.

The driver was not injured.

Police refused to comment on the circumstances of the crash.

State Highway 88 was blocked after the crash and traffic management was put in place. It reopened about 11am.

-Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.

