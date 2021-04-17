Saturday, 17 April 2021

Two-car crash on Portsmouth Drive

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A two-car crash at the intersection of Portsmouth Drive  and Teviot St in Dunedin this morning blocked traffic and led to some delays.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters helped with clearing any debris and traffic control after the crash, reported at 11.55am, and the initial traffic blockage may have cleared, he said.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    St John ambulance had also been alerted but was not required because there were no injuries, and no-one had needed help to leave the vehicles, he said.

    A police spokesman had no further details. 

     

